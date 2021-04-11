ADVERTISEMENT

It was jubilation at the Celestial Church of Christ Genesis Global, on Sunday, as the Senior Prophet of the church, Israel Ogundipe, returned to church after he was granted a ‘ post-conviction bail’ by the Court of Appeal.

In a video shared on the official Instagram handle of CCC Genesis Global on Sunday, the prophet was received by members amidst jubilations.

The video also showed the pastor singing praises and hymns during the service.

Mr Ogundipe was earlier convicted and sentenced to jail by a judge of the Lagos High Court, Olabisi Akinlade, for defrauding a London- based architect and coverting her property for personal use.

Mr Ogundipe was earlier arraigned on a seven- count charge which includes stealing, unlawful conversion of property, forgery, and fraudulently collecting sums of N14m and £ 12, 000 from the victim between 2002 and 2005.

The judge, Mrs Akinlade, who convicted the prophet on two offences bordering on stealing and unlawful conversion of property, sentenced him to one year imprisonment on each count in September 2020.

The judge also ruled that the prophet pay the victim, Oladele Williams- Oni, a sum of N11m which he acquired from her unlawfully.

Following his conviction and imprisonment, Mr Ogundipe through his lawyer, Babatunde Ogala, approached the Court of Appeal, where he applied for bail before hearing commences on the appeal application.

Giving the reasons for the bail application, Mr Ogala, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said his client has health challenges and deserves medical attention.

Mr Ogala said the Genesis prophet was diabetic and was already “ gaunt in appearance” because of the time spent in custody and lack of adequate diet.

According to a report by PUNCH, Abdullah Bayero, one of the judges who heard the application, on April 1, ruled in favour of the applicant, saying he met the criteria for granting a convict bail.

The judge said the applicant has hypertension, diabetes, peptic ulcer and unending malaria.

“ There are criteria for granting a convict bail. These include that the applicant must be a first- time offender or have a serious health condition.

“ The applicant seeking bail pending appeal before the court is a first- time offender and he has also shown to the court that he is having hypertension, peptic ulcer, unending malaria, and diabetes, which are serious health conditions,” Mr Bayero ruled.

Following his release on bail, Mr Ogundipe joined his church members on Sunday where he was received amidst jubilation and thanksgiving.