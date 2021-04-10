ADVERTISEMENT

The Students’ Union of the Lagos State University (LASUSU) has said it is speaking with the relevant security agencies to rescue one of the students of the institution that was abducted on Friday.

According to Zainab Adams, the spokesperson of LASUSU, Kehinde Olowa, a student of LASU, was kidnapped alongside others at Warri-Benin Highway while returning to Lagos.

In a statement on Saturday, the students’ union said it has contacted the State Security Service (SSS) and the Police Command in Lagos over the kidnap and how to rescue the student.

“Having received the information in regards to the kidnap of one of our dear own in person of Olowa Kehinde, the members of the 30th LASUSU Students Executive Council have swung into action immediately.

“Immediately we received this information, we got in touch with the investigation team and investigation has commenced in regards to this situation at present.

“Afterwards, we contacted the director of DSS, Lagos State axis and also contacted the Police headquarters and lodged in our complaint which these aforementioned quarters immediately swung into action and assure us of discharging their duties diligently,” the student body said.

LASUSU added that it is cooperating with the security agencies in bringing Mr Kehinde back home safely.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Ademola Adekoya, the spokesperson of the Lagos State University (LASU), he said the university is yet to confirm the identity of the kidnapped student.

“The news broke out on Friday, at the closing hour, so, there is no way anybody could reach out to identify whether it is our student or not. The Dean of Students Affairs has been informed and the school will identify which of the students is involved,” he said.

Mr Adekoya said security personnel have been contacted on how the student can be rescued.

“Unfortunately, it is not that he went for a university official assignment, he travelled and then coming back, that happened. The university is concerned that one of its students is kidnapped,” he said.

There have been past reports of kidnappings along the Benin-Ore expressway and many other parts of the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how gunmen kidnapped Odetunde Emmanuel, a student of the University of Ibadan, and demanded N100 million ransom. The student was later rescued by security operatives in Kaduna State.