The council chairman of Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, Tajudeen Ajide, has been suspended by the legislative arm over alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that the decision to suspend Mr Ajide was reached by all the nine councillors in Surulere local government.

They are also seeking the approval of the Lagos State House of Assembly to impeach the council chairman.

According to a statement issued at the end of its plenary session on Friday, and made available to PREMIUM TIMES, the chairman reportedly refused to make available all legal documents of all contracts issued by his administration from inception till date.

They, subsequently, passed a vote of no confidence on him.

“Our findings show that 95 per cent of the contracts of the Local Government was executed by two contractors (names withheld) there was no bidding done and due process followed in contractor selection.

“The Chairman also expended the sum of N60 million which was not budgeted for in the year 2020 on the pretence of variation on the construction of Primary Health Centre at Akerele which is an impeachable offence.

“Bogus and overinflated contracts on the purchase of official vehicles for the legislative arm which will be a financial burden on the councillors . Embezzlement of funds allocated for the purchase of two buses for the legislative arm.

“In view of the foregoing, Council resolved that since the Chairman was invited on three occasions in 2021 and refused to honour all the invitations, The Council, have therefore, resolved that the Executive Chairman be suspended from office to enable the Legislative Council conclude its investigation. Therefore, the Legislative Arm seeks the approval of the House of Assembly for the impeachment of the Local Government Chairman,” the lawmakers said in a suspension letter made available to our correspondent.

For several hours on Friday and Saturday, our correspondent reached out to Mr Ajide for his reaction on the decision of the lawmakers but he did not respond to several calls and text messages sent to him on the subject matter.