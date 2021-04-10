ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 81 students of Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State, have graduated with first class degrees in the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor, Jeremiah Ojediran, said on Saturday during the institution’s 12th convocation that they were part of the 1,026 students graduating from the session.

Another 450 others graduated with Second Class Upper degrees; 336 with second class lower degrees, 58 with third Ccass, while 101 bagged postgraduate degrees.

He said the university applied a robust e-learning platform for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, which assisted the institution in the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session.

“The university is working tirelessly on notable research and improving its facilities as well as infrastructures so as to become a world-class institution.

“In addition, the management has also provided enabling environment for staff and students to exhibit their potentialities and contributed to national development,’’ he said.

The vice-chancellor reiterated the institution’s commitment to providing top range societal changes that would contribute to the development of human capital in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Mr Ojediran congratulated the graduates and urged them to imbibe good attitudes, discipline and make positive changes as well as strive to leave positive legacies behind wherever they went.

Meanwhile, a former President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kola Jamodu, who was conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree (D.Sc. Honorius Causa), lauded the management of the university.

He urged universities to embrace technology to install smooth learning platforms in the country.

Mr Jamodu, also a member of the Board of Trustees of the institution, said that there was a need for the country to engage in the mass local manufacture of goods.

He said this would create employment opportunities for the youth.

He called on the Federal Government to support manufacturers by providing enabling environment through the reduction of tariffs.

Mr Jamodu also pledged to continue to contribute to the orderly growth and development of the university.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gbemisola Alimi, a graduate of the Department of Accounting, College of Management Sciences, emerged the best student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.95. (NAN)