ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested two robbery suspects for allegedly breaking into a warehouse at Alaba International Market and stealing goods worth N3 million.

This is contained in a statement released by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson.

The suspects, Nnanji Emmanuel and Christian Chukwu, were arrested on Thursday while moving the stolen goods from the warehouse, the police spokesperson said.

They were arrested by police operatives attached to Ojo division and the stolen goods recovered from them.

“The Police operatives attached to Ojo Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on 8th April, 2021, at about 1.50pm, arrested 2 suspects for breaking into the warehouse of one Mr Chidi Okonkwo at Shop C1, Ifelodun Section, Alaba Market, Lagos State and stealing goods worth three million naira (#3,000,000)

“The suspects, Nnanji Emmanuel, m, 33, of Jakande Street, Ajamgbadi, Lagos and Christian Chukwu,m, 32, of Ilaje Area, Ajamgbadi, Lagos, broke into the warehouse, stole the goods and called on a carrier (labourer) in the market, Bashiru Bala, m, to assist in evacuating the goods before Bashiru, who knows the owner of the warehouse, called his attention to the incident.

“The owner raced to the warehouse in company of some market security men and the police, and the suspects were arrested. The stolen items were recovered from them,” Mr Adejobi said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Hakeem Odumosu, urged Lagosians “to be their brother’s keeper and assist the police in protecting lives and property”, according to the statement.