At least one person has been confirmed dead as a rainstorm ravaged Ilupeju Ekiti community in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, on Thursday.

About 10 people sustained varying degrees of injuries and were hospitalised as a result of the disaster.

The rainstorm also blew off the roofs of about 200 buildings, including private residences, churches, schools and business centres in the community.

Some of the affected buildings collapsed after the roofs were pulled off by the storm.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that some of the residents have become homeless as a result of the incident.

The areas badly affected are Ewo, Igesun, Odogba, Iremo, Ilugbo, Isasa, Ilidan, Ila and Ilese parts of the town.

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who visited the people of Ilupeju Ekiti on Friday, expressed his sympathies over the devastation caused by the storm.

He also expressed condolences for the loss of life during the storm.

He described the incident as unfortunate, noting that the state government was concerned about the plight of the people.

Mr Egbeyemi, who was accompanied by the General Manager of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Jide Borode, and other government officials said the government would look into ways to assist the victims.

“We are here on a fact-finding visit and we sympathise with the people of Ilupeju Ekiti,” he said.

“This incident is very unfortunate and we pray it will not repeat itself here and in other parts of our dear state.

“We have come here to assess the level of damage done to see how we can assist the victims. You can see the officials of SEMA on ground for that purpose.”

Many of the residents who were still in shock on the impact of the rainstorm called on the state government to assist them to rebuild their damaged structures, saying life has been difficult since the incident occurred.

Mr Borode said SEMA had been receiving and collating evidence from victims for proper action.

A youth leader in the town, Sesan Oniyelu, expressed sadness over the havoc wreaked by the rainstorm and urged the state government to assist the victims.

“We want to call on the state government led by our Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to assist us,” Mr Oniyelu said.

“The visit of the Deputy Governor is an indication that government is concerned with our situation.

“The rainstorm has inflicted a colossal damage on private individuals, families, businesses and corporate organisations.

“We want the government to help our people return to their normal lives.

“Many of them have been displaced and rendered homeless. We plead with the government to act as soon as possible and we shall be very grateful if our request is granted.”

Ondo storm

Also, residents of Okeagbe, Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo State, were yet to recover from the agony and loss of properties suffered as a result of a rainstorm in March when on Wednesday, another devastation visited them in a similar manner.

Last month, over 200 houses were destroyed by a storm. Half of that figure was affected on Wednesday.

A Radio Nigeria Positive FM community correspondent, Ibrahim Kilani, reported that the storm, which lasted for 40 minutes, saw residents panicking and scampering for safety in all directions.

The traditional ruler, the Ewi of Aje, Oloruntoba Bello, also went round and sympathised with his people.

He said the disaster was beyond the local and state governments along, urging that the federal government should assist the state in restoring normalcy to the area.

The state government’s delegation had earlier visited the community after the first storm, promising to send help.