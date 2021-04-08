ADVERTISEMENT

The two Chinese expatriates kidnapped at a gold mining site in Osun State on Monday have regained their freedom.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Thursday.

This newspaper reported how Zhao Juan, 33, and One Wen, 50, were whisked away at a mining site located in Okepa/Itikan village in Ifewara, Atakumosa-West local government area of the state.

Also, two local guards securing the site were shot during a gun duel with the kidnappers.

On Wednesday, Ms Opalola said the kidnappers had demanded ₦10 million for the Chinese expatriates’ release.

But on Thursday, she said police had rescued the victims. She did not disclose whether ransom was paid or not.

Ms Opalola simply said “efforts are ongoing to arrest the devil in human clothing.”

“It is with great delight to inform the members of the public that the above named Chinese Nationals have been rescued at about 9pm yesterday unhurt.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police enjoined members of the public to support, co-operate, and collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing us with credible and prompt information as this will always help in forestalling future incidents.”

Kidnapping for ransom is fast becoming the order of the day in Nigeria following the deterioration of security.

Southwest governors in 2020 launched Amotekun, a regional security operative. Despite their efforts, kidnapping and killings still rampant in the region.