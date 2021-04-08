ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 50-year-old man, Tayo Shobowale, who is in charge of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Oke-Igbala Ifo town of the state for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old member of the church (name withheld).

The state’s police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Thursday in a statement, adding that the suspect was arrested, following a report lodged at the family support unit of Ota area command by the victim.

He said the victim, who was accompanied by her mother to the station, reported that in March Mr Shobowale invited her to the church for prayers and took advantage of being alone with him in the church to forcefully have sex with her.

Mr Oyeyemi said the victim further stated that after the affair, Mr Shobowale ordered her to take a spiritual bath in the church with an already “spiritually prepared candle,” which he used to rub all over her body.

The statement added that since then, the victim complained that she has been having spiritual attacks which always make her fall down and remain unconscious for hours.

Upon the report, the Area Commander Ota, Muhideen Obe, detailed his family support unit to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

Mr Oyeyemi said, on interrogation, the suspect initially denied the allegations, but when he was confronted by the victim, it was very difficult for him to absolve himself of the allegations.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered a thorough investigation of the case and that the suspect be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.