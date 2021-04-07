Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the widow of the late Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, at their residence in Omole area of Lagos.
Mr Soyinka described the late Mr Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Odumakin, 56, died on Friday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.
In the condolence register, Mr Soyinka said: “Farewell to a doughy fighter.”
Similarly, a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, said the late Mr Odumakin struggled for human rights and lived till end.
“Thank you for everything and rest in peace,” he prayed.
According to a veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Bisi Olatilo, “Odumakin left the way strong people leave.”
NAN reports that Mr Soyinka and others were all received by his widow, Joe Okei-Odumakin, who is also a rights campaigner and president, Women Arise. (NAN)
