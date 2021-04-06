ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has encouraged its members to actively get involved in politics as the country prepares for 2023 general elections.

The group said that is the only way to stop “misfits” governing the country.

The CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, gave the charge on Tuesday while speaking on the theme, ’State of the Nation” at the 2021 holy convocation of the Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC), held at the church headquarters along Abeokuta-Ajebo road, Abeokuta.

He lamented that the country is in a deadly situation that calls for serious concern. He challenged President Muhammed Buhari to mop up illegal weapons across the country.

Mr Ayokunle said the president should take action before “things get out of hand,” stressing that it is time to look beyond tagging those saying the truth as enemies of government.

“I pity us for the way our leaders behave,” the CAN leader said.

“Anybody who is saying the truth is regarded as enemy of government. You are in Aso Rock does not mean you are more Nigerian than me. Corruption is a cancer in the body of Nigeria. If corruption must be wiped away in Nigeria, Christians must be in the front.”

The clergyman said there is need to upgrade or review the country’s constitution in order to accommodate ”home grown democracy”.

“We need to upgrade or review our constitution in order to accommodate home grown democracy. Presidency must be rotated among the six geo-political zones. Immunity of political office holders must be removed, so that if they commit crime, they can go to jail.”

The association pointed out that one of the problems confronting the country is poor intelligence gathering, and, therefore, recommended state policing, stressing that it is the federal government that encourages crimes and criminality.

“One of the problems we have in Nigeria is poor intelligence gathering. Let there be state police. Who is and why are you afraid? Nigerian government encourages crimes and criminality by being unable to provide jobs for the youths.

“There is no family in Nigeria that does not have a jobless graduate. Government has failed to provide enabling environment for business(es) to thrive.”