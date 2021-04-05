ADVERTISEMENT

A 49-year-old man arrested for raping his daughter in Ogun State has said he engaged in the act because his wife was no longer sexually attractive, police spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi has said.

Mr Oyeyemi in a statement on Monday said the suspect, Williams Akpan, committed the crime at Itele Ota community located in Ado-Odo-Ota local government area of the state.

The police said the arrest followed a report lodged at Itele Ota Divisional headquarters by the victim, who told officers that her father had been sexually abusing her since she was seven. She added that the act had been going on for five years.

The police spokesperson said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Itele Ota division, Monday Unoegbe, detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime claiming that his wife is appearing too old, and she is no longer looking attractive to him,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The statement further said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to family support unit of Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution. He also directed that the victim be taken to the General Hospital for proper medical treatment.