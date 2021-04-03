ADVERTISEMENT

A midnight fire Saturday has razed the Araromi auto spare parts market in Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sources told our correspondent that the inferno started when power was restored at midnight.

“The fire emanated from one of the shops in the market after electricity supply was restored. The market has not had electricity for months,” Mumini Raji, a witness said.

PREMIUM TIMES also gathered that the fire could not be controlled early enough due to the inability of fire service trucks to access the spots of the incident.

“The fire service guys had to drag their water hose to the market because they could not get to the spot with their vehicles,” Mr Raji added.

When contacted, the Chief Fire Officer in Oyo State, Moshood Adewuyi, confirmed the incident.

“The incident started overnight but we are glad that there is no casualty. Currently, we cannot give figures of the number of shops that got burnt because our men are still there.”