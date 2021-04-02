ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State said they have rescued three victims of a kidnap syndicate who were abducted along the Siun-Ajura road in Ogere Remo area of the state

The spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Friday, identified the victims as Jibril Afolabi, Amusat Taofeek, and Balikis Mohammed.

He said they were travelling from Ilorin to Owode Egbado when some gunmen stopped them and dragged them into the bush while other passengers escaped.

Mr Oyeyemi said upon receiving the information, the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Ajogun, directed the Area Commander of Shagamu to mobilise men from all the divisions within the area and go after the hoodlums.

Mr Ajogun also ordered the command’s anti kidnapping unit as well as SWAT to move to the scene, the spokesperson said.

Mr Oyeyemi said the officers cordoned off the entire bush and combed thoroughly with the assistance of hunters, and local vigilantes, adding that the suspects were forced to abandon their victims and run away.

The police spokesperson said no ransom was paid before and after the rescue operations, adding that the rescued victims have been escorted to their destination at Owode Egbado as of the time of filing this report.