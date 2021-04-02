The police in Ogun State said they have rescued three victims of a kidnap syndicate who were abducted along the Siun-Ajura road in Ogere Remo area of the state
The spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known on Friday, identified the victims as Jibril Afolabi, Amusat Taofeek, and Balikis Mohammed.
He said they were travelling from Ilorin to Owode Egbado when some gunmen stopped them and dragged them into the bush while other passengers escaped.
Mr Oyeyemi said upon receiving the information, the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Ajogun, directed the Area Commander of Shagamu to mobilise men from all the divisions within the area and go after the hoodlums.
Mr Ajogun also ordered the command’s anti kidnapping unit as well as SWAT to move to the scene, the spokesperson said.
Mr Oyeyemi said the officers cordoned off the entire bush and combed thoroughly with the assistance of hunters, and local vigilantes, adding that the suspects were forced to abandon their victims and run away.
The police spokesperson said no ransom was paid before and after the rescue operations, adding that the rescued victims have been escorted to their destination at Owode Egbado as of the time of filing this report.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post