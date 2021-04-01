ADVERTISEMENT

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday apprehended two men suspected to be ‘one-chance’ robbers at Ikate, Lekki-Ajah expressway.

The suspects were driving an unnumbered, wine-coloured Toyota Camry, against traffic when they were accosted by the officers.

‘One-chance’ is a form of robbery where the perpetrators pose as transporters to lure unsuspecting passengers into their vehicle and then dispossess them of their valuables.

In a statement by Olumide Filade, the agency’s spokesperson, while the driver was being questioned by the officers, a lady came raising the alarm that she boarded the vehicle not knowing it was a ‘one-chance’ vehicle.

“The lady further narrated that all her valuables were forcefully taken away from her and they include her phone, ATM debit card and some other items,” Mr Filade said in the statement posted on LASTMA’s official Twitter handle.

Mr Oduyoye, according to the statement, recalled the assistance rendered by some LASTMA officers to a pregnant lady and her child who had an accident on a commercial motorcycle at the Fagba area of the state.