ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Osun on Thursday arraigned one Odewale Adebayo, 40, at an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 29, 2021, around 12:30 p.m. in front of SDA Hospital, Ile-Ife.

Mr Osanyintuyi said the accused assaulted one Alamu Idowu, a police inspector, while performing her lawful duty by throwing punches at her.

He added that the accused also assaulted one Wasiu Isiaka, a police corporal, while performing his lawful duty by biting his right thumb.

According to him, the defendant damaged one Rolex wristwatch, valued at N40, 000, property of another corporal, Oladele Femi.

Mr Osanyintuyi explained further that the offence contravened Sections 356 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, who was not legally represented, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of assault and damaging.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni admitted the accused to a bail of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

The magistrate added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce three recent passport photographs.

The case was adjourned until April 13, for hearing.

(NAN)