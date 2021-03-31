ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has declared an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries.

The action, which takes effects from April 1, would be observed by all members of the union, until the institution’s management pays them all outstanding salaries for the first quarter of 2021.

This was contained in a communique issued after a Congress meeting of the union held on Wednesday, in Okitipupa, and jointly signed by Dipo Akomolafe and Rotimi Olorunisola, the union’s chairperson and secretary, respectively.

The communique quoted the union as saying that its executives had met several times with the school management over the issue but that had not yielded any positive results.

“Several meetings have been held by the union and the university management over outstanding salaries for the first quarter, which did not have a positive result.

“After careful and comprehensive discussions by the union members, the Congress unanimously resolved that all members should commence a ‘No Pay, No Work action’.

“The action is effective from 12.01a.m April 1, if all outstanding salaries were not fully paid before 12.00 midnight March 31,” the communique read.

Meanwhile, efforts by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to get reactions from the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Sunday Ogunduyile, were unsuccessful as his telephone lines were not accessible as at the time of filing this report. (NAN)