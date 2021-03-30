ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday inaugurated a Special Visitation Panel to look into issues relating to appointments and other issues in the Lagos State University (LASU).

The panel was raised following the controversy trailing the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for the state-owned university.

The panel comprising former vice chancellors, seasoned administrators, technocrats and top public servants is headed by the Pro-Chancellor of the Ekiti State University and former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Bamitale Omole.

Other members of the Special Visitation Panel are; former Vice Chancellor of University of Port Harcourt, Joseph Ajienka; a renowned University don, Ayo Olukotun; former Registrar of University of Ibadan, Olujimi Olukoya, former Lagos State Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN) and a Level-17 Officer in the Office of the Special Adviser, Education, Funmilola Olajide, who will serve as the Secretary of the Visitation Panel.

Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday also inaugurated 11 members of the Board of Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), chaired by a human rights activist and lawyer, Funmilola Falana, and 21 members Lagos State Market Advisory Council chaired by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

Inauguration

Speaking at the inauguration of the Special Visitation Panel to LASU, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged members of the panel to discharge their responsibilities with fairness, firmness and forthrightness.

He said: “I want to thank you because we know that you are donating your time and intellect for the State Government to be able to put a lasting solution to the current situation that we found ourselves in the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for Lagos State University (LASU).

“As enshrined in the laws setting up LASU, the procedures for the appointment of a Vice Chancellor are clearly stated there and as the Visitor, my responsibility is to ensure that fairness, firmness and forthrightness are emboldened in that process and become a process that is flawless.

“We have been hit by barrage of complaints and unimaginable issues coming out from it. And by the power that has being reposed in me as the Visitor, I need to step in to ensure that we put LASU on the proper footing again and ensure that it takes its rightful place in the comity of universities.

“This assignment will be time driven. There is an advert that has gone out and which the general public are meant to respond to. Timeline has been stipulated and for the panel to thereafter review whatever has been brought forward to them and be able to make decision and recommendation to me so that we can resolve the current impasse and we can appoint a substantive Vice Chancellor into our university.”

Meanwhile, speaking during the inauguration of the Board of LASCOPA and Lagos State Market Advisory Council, Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that ”with Lagos State fast becoming the business hub of Africa, the inauguration of the two boards comes at an auspicious time when all hands must be on deck to maximise the gains of a rapidly growing economy in the state”.

He tasked members of the Board of LASCOPA to urgently educate Lagosians on their rights as consumers, what constitutes a violation of those rights and the steps they need for the Board to seek redress on their behalf.