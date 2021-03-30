ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemide, says 3,500 officers have been deployed to Lagos roads to help control traffic during the Easter celebration.

Mr Ogungbemide said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the FRSC would commence the Easter patrol on March 31 to ensure free traffic flow on the roads during the celebration and beyond.

“We have more than 1, 500 Regular Officers deployed already for this Easter exercise and 2,000 Special Marshal to control traffic and they have been well distributed.

“Lagos FRSC has about 22 units and five outposts, well distributed to our four corridors, such as Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Badagry-Seme, Lagos-Abeokuta Road and Ikorodu-Epe-Ijebu.

“We have our operative deployed to all the above-mentioned corridors to provide sanity and it will be 24-hour surveillance intelligence-driven exercise.

“26 patrol vehicles and three ambulances were also deployed and stationed at various places, two motorbikes and other rescue equipment and tow trucks are also on ground,” Mr Ogungbemide said.

He cautioned motorists against driving rickety vehicles, adding that there would be Mobile Court available to attend to any infraction during the period.

Mr Ogungbemide said the FRSC would be working with other security agencies to ensure that the state was free from any form of criminality.

He said his officers would be on the lookout for those driving dangerously, lane indiscipline, road violation, use of mobile phones while driving, seat belts violators, rickety vehicles and non-compliance to COVID-19 Protocols.

Mr Ogungbemide said that the FRSC had improved its manpower of first responders to get to crash scenes in less than five minutes.

The Lagos Sector Commander, however, advised drivers to be patient while on the road regardless of the distance of their destinations, saying “it is only the living that celebrates.”

(NAN)