The police in Ondo have revealed how footages of a closed circuit television exposed the mastermind of the kidnap of ‘Mr Roy’, the Admin Officer of We-Wood Company, a Chinese firm along Omotoso, in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Ogbonnaya Obia, a staffer of We-Wood, a foreign company, reportedly provided the lead to a gang of kidnappers and facilitated the kidnap of Mr Roy, the police in the state said on Monday.

They said Mr Obia is still on the run, but the police say they have made some arrests in relation to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Salami Bolaji, while parading suspects involved in various crimes in the state between February and March, said Mr Roy was kidnapped on March 8, 2021.

“Some armed men emerged from a bush into We-Wood Company, along Omotosho road, Ore and took away one Roy, the Admin officer of the said Company to an unknown destination,” Mr Bolaji said.

“But in our investigation and with the aid of the Company’s CCTV, it was discovered that the attack was masterminded by one Ogbonnaya Obia, who was brought into the company by Dennis Okoh.

“However, the said kidnapped Roy has been rescued unhurt, while Dennis is here on parade. Investigation is still ongoing till Ogbonnaya Obia is arrested.”

The commissioner also paraded three suspected armed robbers who on February 21, 2021, allegedly attacked a man riding on a motorbike and dispossessed him of his belongings at gunpoint.

Isaac Monday, Ajilogba Wande and Omisakin Samson were arrested in connection with the crime, and according to Mr Bolaji, had made “confessional statements”.

He said they would be charged to court “based on their confessional statements”.