The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday confirmed the death of four persons in an accident on Iwo road in Ibadan, with one other person injured.

Uche Chukwurah, the FRSC sector commander in Oyo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred when a lorry rammed into a motorcycle conveying five persons.

“The accident involved a lorry and a motorcycle, the lorry was speeding but lost control and rammed into the motorcycle that was carrying five persons – four males and one female.

“The driver of the lorry is now at large. The four males died, while the only female sustained injury,’’ the sector commander said.

Mrs Chukwurah said the corpses had been deposited at the Adeoyo Hospital morgue, while the injured was taken to Fatimoh Hospital, Idito, for treatment.

NAN gathered that among the dead were students of Idito High School, prompting some students of the school to go on a rampage burning no fewer than three vehicles.

However, Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesperson of the police command in the state, said that adequate personnel had been moved to the area to restore law and order. (NAN)