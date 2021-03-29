ADVERTISEMENT

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped three travellers at Osu town, along the Ife-Ilesha expressway in Osun State.

The kidnappers intercepted the travellers’ vehicle on Friday and took them into the forest where they are currently being held, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

One of those kidnapped was identified as Usman, a brother of Seriki Hausa of Iyere town, Haruna Tanko, while the identities of the other two persons are yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Mr Tanko told journalists that the kidnappers have reached out to him, requesting N50 million ransom to free his brother.

“It is true that my brother, Usman, was abducted by gunmen. They demanded ransom but we have not been able to raise the money,” he was quoted by the Punch newspaper.

When contacted, the state’s police spokesperson, Yemimi Opalola, said security operatives are already in the forest to secure the release of the kidnapped victims.

“The matter was reported to the police in Osu division on Friday by one Tanko Haruna, said to be Seriki Hausa of Iyere community. He said someone called him on the telephone that his brother, Usman, and two others had been abducted.

“He also said N50m has been demanded by the kidnappers. Operatives are working hard to rescue those abducted and arrest the perpetrators.”