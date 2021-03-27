ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the family of a man shot dead by an officer at Ogombo, in the Sangotedo area of the state.

Jelili Bakare was fatally shot on March 18 by the police inspector, identified as Jonathan Company, following an argument between them.

“The incident occurred at Quinox lounge at Sangotedo, Area of Lagos State, about 11.30 p.m. when the policeman, attached to the Mounted Troop, Force Animal Branch of the Nigeria Police, had an argument with the deceased and shot him dead,” Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson said.

“Immediately after the incident, the Inspector fled but was eventually arrested by the Divisional Police Officer Ogombo Division, Lagos State.

“The suspect, Jonathan Company, has been moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu,” Mr Adejobi said.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said the Lagos police command paid their last respect to the deceased by visiting his family at Ajiran land, Eti Osa area.

He said the commissioner, Mr Odumosu, and the entire management team of the command was received by the head of the Bakare family, Yekini Olawale; the mother of the deceased, his wives and children.

“The team also paid a visit to the Oba of Ajiranland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Tijani Akinloye, in his Palace and expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of one of his subjects,” the spokesperson added.

The statement said the commissioner of police ordered that the inspector be tried in an orderly room and charged to court, assuring the family of the deceased that they will get justice on the matter.

The police boss, Mr Odumosu also assured the general public that the command will uphold the core values and principles of policing and continue to protect lives and property in the state.