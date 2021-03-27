ADVERTISEMENT

The President of Liberia, George Weah, Former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma, and others have been confirmed as speakers of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

The Colloquium, which will hold virtually on Monday, March 29, seeks to explore the tools for the growth of Nigeria and Africa.

The 12th Colloquium is themed “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth,” with Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s President, the Chairman of the occasion.

The Colloquium seeks to discuss peace-building and national cohesion as tools for growth and prosperity in Africa.

Other speakers at the Colloquium are Dani Rodrick, Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy; Funmi Olonisakin, Professor of Security, Leadership & Development King’s College, London; Amaka Anku, Practice Head, Africa Eurasia Group; Mohamed Yahya, Resident Representative in Nigeria, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Charity Namsoh, Founder/CEO, HoP Africa.

The speakers include policymakers, mediators, innovators, security experts, thought-leaders, academics and individuals in governance.

Through its rich selection of speakers across different sectors, the colloquium seeks to bring relevant discussions and solutions towards national growth in Nigeria and Africa. ‘

The Bola Tinubu Colloquium is an avenue to bring to fore rich debate and intellectual discussions to project the future of Nigeria and Africa.

The first edition of the colloquium held in 2009.

According to the organisers, the colloquium is a platform for sharing knowledge, experience and information around socio-economic and governance issues.