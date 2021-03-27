Three persons were on Friday night crushed to death in an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle around Abiola way closer to Iyana mortuary in Abeokuta.
The Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.
Mr Akinbiyi explained that the motorcycle rider, according to witness(es), lost control and got crushed in an attempt to overtake the trailer.
The witness said that the rider and his two passengers died on the spot.
The TRACE spokesperson explained that the incident happened around 8 p.m. on Friday, but the trailer driver did not stop.
Mr Akinbiyi said the deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaye in Abeokuta.
He appealed to motorists to avoid wrongful overtaking, drive carefully and always obey traffic rules and regulations.
