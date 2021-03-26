ADVERTISEMENT

‘Governor Eniola Ajala’ of Lagos State has called for the provision of more infrastructure for schools, particularly the ones that produced the winner of the New Era Spelling Bee Competition.

Ms Ajala, while holding an extraordinary Exco meeting with the State Executive Council at the Exco Chamber with her cabinet members on Friday, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the honour bestowed on the winners of the school competitions.

She commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration THEMES agenda and how the efforts of the governor in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

She enjoined students to be focused determined, prayerful and committed in order to overcome their challenges in life.

Ms Ajala appealed to Governor Sanwo-Olu to provide more infrastructure in schools that produced winners of the competition, adding that her parents, who she commended for bringing her up properly, should be rewarded also by the Lagos State Government.

The one-day governor is an honour bestowed upon the winner of the spelling competition, a contest between public schools across the state.

Speaking while receiving Miss Ajala, who is the winner of the 2018 New Era Spelling Bee Competition and her cabinet members at the Lagos House, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the competition is about excellence to encourage students and youth population in Lagos State.

Members of the cabinet of the ‘governor’, who is a student of Lafiaji Senior High School, Lagos Island were Grace Ikhariale of TinCan Island Senior High School; Tolu (Deputy Governor); Oluwatosin Akinbodewa of Iworo Ajido Senior Secondary School, Badagry (Speaker); Eunice Adedotun of Agbede Senior School, Ikorodu (Commissioner for Education) and Ekene Ezeunala of Meiran Community High School (Chairman, House Committee on Education).

Governor Sanwo-Olu who commended the Ministry of Education as well the Office of Education Quality Assurance in the ministry for their efforts and tenacity in improving the education sector, urged students in various schools in the state not to rest on their oars to be the best and be committed to reaching their goals in life.

The governor applauded Ms Ajala for demonstrating confidence, knowledge, eloquence and pride. He admonished her and others to be steadfast and not to allow the little feats they got to get to their heads.

He promised to fulfil the requests made by the ‘governor’, among which were rewards for teachers, principals and infrastructural improvement in schools.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also appreciated former First Lady of Lagos State and the founder of New Era Foundation, Oluremi Tinubu, who is currently representing the Lagos Senatorial District in the National Assembly, for initiating the Spelling Bee Competition.

He said the competition, which started 20 years ago, was not about race or tribe and is an excellent platform available to students of public schools in Lagos.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said the winners of the Spelling Bee competition will be sponsored on a tour to Finland.

“To prepare for the Spelling Bee Competition takes a lot; it takes perseverance, hard work and consistency, and that is what we expect our students to be able to do to prepare them for the future.

“It is good to know that all the winners of the One Day Governor and Spelling Bee Competition have succeeded in their various areas. We have people that are now lawyers, Ph.D holders, medical doctors and professionals in other areas. We have those who are currently employed in Lagos State Government,” she said.