A Mapo Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Friday dissolved a six-year-old marriage between a cleric, Abdulrasheed Olalere, and wife, Mariam, on grounds of infidelity.

Mr Olalere in his reply to a divorce suit filed by Mariam, accused her of infidelity and attempts to elope with her lover.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Ademola Odunade, held that the marriage was initially not built on a solid foundation of love and trust.

Mr Odunade consequently dissolved the union in the interest of peace.

He awarded custody of the child to Mariam and ordered Mr Olalere to pay N5,000 for the child’s monthly upkeep.

”I caught Mariam in bed with another man when she was four months pregnant.

”I was angry with her but we settled the matter. The man also ‘lay’ claim to the baby. But after medical reports, revealed that the date given by the man proved him wrong about the date of the pregnancy, I accepted her back.

“After interventions from different people, things were working well until she started hanging with her lover again,” he said.

“My lord, I caught her trying to elope with that same man. Mariam is wayward,” Mr Olalere said.

Mariam insisted that her husband was irresponsible and uncaring.

She had nothing to say about the allegations that she attempted to elope with her ex-boyfriend.

(NAN)