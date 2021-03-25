ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos said they have arrested a man who stole a motorcycle from a police post in Mushin during last October’s #EndSARS protests.

Yusuf Saliu, the suspect, was arrested on Monday based on an intelligence report, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement Thursday.

Mr Adejobi said the motorcycle was stolen at the Daleko Area, Mushin, adding that it is one of the several stolen bikes.

He added that the suspect was arrested based on his “involvement in the vandalization of the Daleko Police Post.”

“The police operatives attached to Mushin Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Yusuf Saliu, m, 32, at Daleko Area, Mushin, with one of the suspected stolen motorcycles at the Dalemo Police Post during the October 2020 violent Endsars protest in Lagos State.

“The suspect was arrested on 22nd March, 2021 at about 9.30pm, based on an intelligence on the activities and involvement of the suspect in the vandalization of the Daleko Police Post,” the police spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was seen riding the said bike with Reg No. APP 476 Q.

“The said bike has been recovered and the matter has been transferred to the Command’s Special Squad for further investigation on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu,” the spokesperson added.

The official disclosed the readiness of the police command to work with the members of the public on sharing of useful information and exchange of ideas that will assist the command in combating crimes and criminality in Lagos State.

The #EndSARS protest was a nationwide protest held by Nigerian youth in October 2020 to express displeasure over police brutality, extrajudicial killings, unlawful arrests and abuse of powers.