Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun at the latter’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.
Mr Bankole arrived the governor’s office at about 4.25 p.m. and was welcomed by the governor. The duo then went into a closed-door meeting. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report.
The ex-speaker ,alongside Gbenga Daniel, former Ogun State governor, recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC). They were hosted by President Buhari at the Villa on Monday.
Mr Bankole was elected as Speaker of House of Representatives between 2007-2011 under the banner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and later contested the governorship election in Ogun State on the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP).
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, both Governor Abiodun and Mr Bankole were still in the meeting, while journalists wait patiently outside the governor’s office.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post