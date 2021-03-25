ADVERTISEMENT

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun at the latter’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Mr Bankole arrived the governor’s office at about 4.25 p.m. and was welcomed by the governor. The duo then went into a closed-door meeting. The agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public as of the time of filing this report.

The ex-speaker ,alongside Gbenga Daniel, former Ogun State governor, recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC). They were hosted by President Buhari at the Villa on Monday.

Mr Bankole was elected as Speaker of House of Representatives between 2007-2011 under the banner of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and later contested the governorship election in Ogun State on the platform of Action Democratic Party (ADP).

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, both Governor Abiodun and Mr Bankole were still in the meeting, while journalists wait patiently outside the governor’s office.