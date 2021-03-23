ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Osun on Tuesday said three beggars have reportedly died of cholera in Ede, Osun.

Yemisi Opalola, the state’s police spokesperson, made this known to journalists in Osogbo while debunking earlier reports that the deceased died of food poisoning.

She said it was untrue the circulated report that some unknown persons gave poisoned food to some beggars at Oke-Gada Area of Ede, Osun, which subsequently killed three and got three others hospitalised.

She said police investigation revealed that the report was a fabricated falsehood, adding that the Seriki Hausa of Ede, Gambo Ibrahim, confirmed that the beggars died of cholera.

“The Divisional Police Officer in Ede had to visit the Seriki of Hausa in the community over the incident because they did not report the matter to the police.

“The Seriki, however, informed the DPO that it was Cholera outbreak and not food poisoning that killed the beggars.

“He said three people died while three others are in the hospital.”

Ms Opalola, however, said the police were investigating the development (NAN)