The kidnappers of a community leader in Imope, Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Tajudeen Omotayo, have reached out to his relatives, demanding N100 million as ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Omotayo was kidnapped in his vehicle along the Ijebu-Ode area while returning from a meeting on Saturday.

He was whisked away by the gunmen to an unknown destination while his vehicle was abandoned on the Ijebu-Ode-Oru-Ibadan road.

A relative of the victim, who preferred not to be named, told our correspondent that the kidnappers had reached out to the family.

“They requested for N200 million but we have dragged it to N100 million. They are currently requesting for N100 million and also warned against the involvement of security operatives.

“The last time we spoke with them was Monday and they are insisting on N100 million,” the source told PREMIUM TIMES.

When our correspondent contacted the Ogun State Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, he confirmed that the kidnappers already reached out.

He, however, did not say how much was demanded.

“The abductors truly called but we are not going to encourage payment of ransom. I don’t know how much they demanded but out men are working hard to ensure that we rescue him.”