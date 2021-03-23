ADVERTISEMENT

Following the arrest and remand in prison of three members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), youth in Oyo State Monday stormed the state’s secretariat at Agodi, Ibadan, to express their displeasure.

They also protested against the continuous killings of residents by killer herdsmen in Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the protesters displayed placards with different inscriptions, condemning all forms of insecurity rocking the state.

The three OPC members in detention were part of the vigilante group that carried out the arrest of suspected kidnapper, Iskilu Wakili.

The police, however, arraigned them for murder and arson. They are currently remanded in prison.

Speaking on the arrest of OPC members in remand, one of the protesters, Oladiran Oladokun, said their detention would “kill the morale of others who may want to assist police in the state.”

Mr Oladokun, convener of the Igangan Development Advocates, said: “These men are heroes; they risked their lives to arrest Wakili, who has terrorised the people of Kajola, Ayete and other villages.

“They went to Wakili’s place and arrested him, but the police turned against them and detained them. This is a bad signal to Nigerians on security issues.”

Reacting to the protest, Governor Seyi Makinde, through his adviser of Agribusiness, Debo Akande, said the state is working hard to ensure the farms are safe from kidnappers and killers.

He agreed that insecurity in Ibarapaland and Oke Ogun areas have forced many out of their farms.

“It is a concern that people that are working so hard that we are all fed are now having issues engaging in their activities that they should do without any fear. However, for us as a state, we don’t do fire brigade approach.

“We are following tactical approach and strategic approach to ensure farm security. But the issue of security is not what you announced anyhow. But I can assure you that the state government, under Governor Seyi Makinde, is ensuring that farms are secure and farmers and others are safe.

“A committee has been set up to ensure farm security headed by the Chief of Staff. Both the tactical and strategic approaches towards securing our farms will be made known very soon,’’ he told journalists on Monday.