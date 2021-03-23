ADVERTISEMENT

A total number of 91 cases of rape were recorded between January and February in Lagos, while that of gender-based violence were 127, Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has said.

Mr Odumosu said this on Monday during a press briefing on the cases handled by the command in the first two months of 2021.

Rape is not only perpetrated by adults as teenagers were recently arrested raping another minor, the Commissioner said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how four teenagers gang-raped a girl at the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The suspects, all 16 years old, raped the girl in a room at 33, Alhaji Obe Street Ejigbo, around 10 p.m on February 18.

Other cases of rape and gender-based violence were also recorded in the state during the period.

The Commissioner did not clarify if all suspects involved in the rape and gender-based violence cases were apprehended.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner disclosed that a total number of 3,258 cases were charged to court between January and February for different offences.

Out of this number, 1,107 persons have been convicted and fined, he said.

Mr Odumosu reiterated the command’s resolve to combat crimes and improve the security architecture of Lagos State.