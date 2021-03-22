ADVERTISEMENT

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Monday ordered the remand of three suspects arrested in relation to last Saturday’s killings during the House of Assembly Constituency election in Ekiti East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those dragged before the court were Adenijo Olusola, 38, popularly called Solar; Paul Folorunso, 45; and Adebayo Serifat, 40, a female, arrested for the alleged killings in Omuo Ekiti.

The three, facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, murder and attempted murder, were ordered by the court to be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre in Ado-Ekiti.

They were accused of committing an offence of murder of Babatunde Adeleye and Bola Adebisi.

The defendants were also alleged to have attempted to murder a woman Police Sergeant, Bukola Olawoye; Akanle Oluwadare; Tosin Adeniyi; and Omolola Emmanuel.

The offences are punishable under Sections 516, 319 (1) and 320 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Violence had broken out during the bye-election leading to the death of, at least, two persons and forcing the Independent Electoral Commission to suspend the exercise.

NAN reports that M.A. Akala, the Second in Command, legal, represented the Police, while the State Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP), Julius Ajibare, appeared for the state.

The DPP told the court that the state had taken over the matter and urged the court to grant the application of the prosecution.

He said that the motion was supported by an 8-paragraph affidavit.

The DPP also supported his claims by the statements of the defendants and urged the court to grant his application.

The DPP submitted that Section 26 (L) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Rules 2020 and Section 211 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, empowered the State to take over any criminal matter at any stage before the judgment is pronounced.

The counsel to the defendants, Busuyi Ayorinde, made attempt to counter the submission but was not allowed by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, consequently granted the request and ordered the remand of the suspects at the Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.

Mr Lawal adjourned the case until April 19, for mention.

(NAN)