The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said 46,369 persons have been vaccinated in the state as of March 19, 2021, with Eti-Osa Local Government Area leads with the highest number of persons vaccinated.

Mr Abayomi made this known through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Monday while giving the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination update for March 19.

He said 23,232 males and 23,137 females had been vaccinated across the 20 local government areas in the state.

According to him, the local government areas with the highest numbers of people vaccinated were Eti-Osa with 4,770; Ikeja has 4,262, Lagos Mainland has 4,191, Alimosho with 3,818 and Kosofe has 3,513.

Inversely, he said the local government areas with the least number of persons vaccinated include Ibeju- Lekki with 852; Badagry has 1,073, Agege has 1,086, Amuwo-Odofin has 1, 230 and Apapa with 1,289 persons.

The commissioner said 13,563 persons were vaccinated on March 19, comprising 6,720 males and 6,843 females.

Earlier, Mr Abayomi reassured residents on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, while asserting that the state government would ensure that residents get vaccinated.

He added that contrary to claims, none of the 46,369 people who had received the vaccine in the state had developed a blood clot.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state started its COVID-19 vaccination exercise on March 15 in 88 health facilities, including military and police hospitals, which have been selected to provide vaccination across the 20 local government areas.

It officially flagged off the roll-out, distribution and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 12, 2021 at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat; the state Commissioner for Health, some frontline healthcare workers, among other frontline workers, were vaccinated on March 12.

