The police in Lagos have recovered the corpse of a-day-old baby abandoned beside a hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Sunday that the security department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja (LASUTH) alerted the police.

The lifeless body of the baby was recovered beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja, the police said.

“The Police operatives attached to Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command, on 20th March 2021, while responding to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, recovered a lifeless body of a day old baby that was lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.

“The police, having discovered the corpse of the baby, contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that evacuated the corpse.

“The baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother and must have been exposed to risks that caused his death,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

This is coming barely a week after the police rescued a baby boy abandoned at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba, Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, who showed interest in adopting the rescued baby, earlier condemned the “wicked act” of mothers dumping their babies.

Mr Odumosu directed the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the command to step up their findings and keep watch on “heartless criminals who engage in such heinous crimes with a view to bringing them to book and curb the act in the society,” the spokesperson said.