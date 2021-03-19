ADVERTISEMENT

In two different operations, the police in Lagos said they have arrested a gay suspect and a serial rapist in the state.

This was contained in a statement released by Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson.

Jane Otubo, the gay suspect, was arrested at his residence at Eniola Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, on Thursday, after he attempted to have a carnal knowledge of his male guest, the police said.

Mr Otubo, 28, is a foodstuff trader, who hails from Enugu State.

“The suspected gay had invited one Francis Azeez, m, who resides at Gwagwalada Area of Abuja and paid for his transportation fare to his place in Mafoluku, promising to assist him to establish a business. But trouble broke out when Otubo made frantic attempts to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the invitee who had spent a week with him.

“The guest, Francis, who resisted him, made efforts to escape to Abuja in the morning when he was assaulted severally by the suspect. This attracted the neighbours’ attention who eventually informed the Police.

“The Landlord of the suspect, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation of Francis that the suspect had been indulging in the infamous act of which the Landlord had settled several issues relating to his improper and criminal act in this regard,” the police said.

Similarly, police operatives attached to the Ago Okota Division arrested one Onuorah Obi, an alleged serial rapist on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect was arrested at Buari Oloto Street, Ago Okota, at about 6.30 p.m. after a complaint by a victim.

“The victim, ‘f’, 25, of Ago Okota reported that the suspect raped her and recorded her nude pictures and videos.

“The police swung into action and arrested the suspect. When a search was conducted on his phone, nude pictures and videos of the victim were recovered from the phone,” Mr Adejobi said.

Condemning the acts of the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that the matters be transferred to the Gender Unit of the command for further investigation and prosecution.

The police spokesperson said the command was ready to combat heinous acts such as rape and homosexuality and will work in collaboration with all relevant government agencies and groups in the state.