The police in Lagos have attributed Wednesday’s cults’ clash in the Ikosi-Ketu area to a struggle for revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market.

Businesses and properties in the area were looted and destroyed after the Aiye, Eiye, and Buccaneer confraternities engaged one another in a fight.

The police said in a statement that 15 suspects were arrested with two locally- made pistols, some live cartridges, assorted charms and other items.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the crisis was connected to the revenue generation at the Ketu fruits market,” Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson said.

“Efforts are in top gear to apprehend other fleeing members of the gangs that orchestrated crisis in the area.”

Mr Adejobi said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, had ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti, Yaba, for investigation.

He said the commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to fighting crimes and criminality, especially cultism in the state.

He said the commissioner said “the command would harness all legitimate means to suppress cultists’ activities in the state”. (NAN)