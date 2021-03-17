ADVERTISEMENT

Five parties have been cleared to contest in Saturday’s bye-election for the Ekiti East Constituency (1) of the State House of Assembly.

INEC’s Electoral Commissioner in Ekiti, Adeniran Tella, made this known at a stakeholders meeting held in Omuo Ekiti, the headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government Area on Tuesdsy.

The seat was vacant filling the death Juwa Adegbuyi, who represented the Constituency in the Assembly under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Mr Adegbuyi died in January, after a brief illness.

The parties involved are Action Alliance(AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), and Young People’s Party(YPP).

Representatives and candidates of the parties have consequently signed a peace accord to abide by the outcome of the exercise.

The signing of the accord was done at the stakeholders meeting in preparation for the election.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner assured the people of the constituency that their votes would count and called for their cooperation to ensure violent free bye election.

“Under my watch in Ekiti, we are going to improve on the existing quality and standard performance of the commission and to ensure that what belongs to Caesar goes to Caesar and to the Lord, what is Lord,” Mr Adeniran said.

He said the non-sensitive material were already on the ground while the commission was still waiting for the sensitive ones.

“INEC had also undertaken the training of Ad-hoc officials to be used for the election, the bulk of whom are NYSC members,” he said.

“Provision of Voter registers is in progress, based on what we used during the last poll because no fresh registration has taken place since then

“However, it is mandatory that we give participating political parties soft copies of the registers in use, to confirm and consolidate our level of transparency and commitment.”

Speaking at the meeting, the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti state, Tunde Mobayo, represented by Patrick Daaor, promised that the police and other sister agencies would provide adequate security on Saturday.