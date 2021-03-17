ADVERTISEMENT

The two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ayetoro campus, kidnapped on Sunday have regained their freedom.

This was confirmed in a post on Twitter by the governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday evening.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the students were kidnapped at about 9:00 p.m. on Sunday following a suspected bandits raid at the Igbole Aibo quarters in Ayetoro.

The kidnap was confirmed then by the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit of the institution, Niyi Oduwole.

”The incident is most unfortunate. The university is beefing up security around all our campuses and hostels.

“We sympathise with the parents of the victims and we want to assure them that their wards will be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” he said then.

The students were released on Tuesday, according to Governor Abiodun.

“This is to announce that we have secured the release of Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule – both OOU students recently kidnapped in Ayetoro.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Police and other security agencies involved in the exercise that will now see the ladies reunited with their respective families,” Governor Abiodun wrote on Twitter.

Although the kidnappers initially demanded N50 million, it is not clear as of the time of this report whether ransom was paid.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking clarification on this.