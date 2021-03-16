ADVERTISEMENT

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered the remand in a correctional facility a man alleged by residents of Ibarapa in Oyo State to be responsible for a series of kidnappings and killings in the area has been arrested.

The police charged Iskilu Wakili alongside his sons Abu, 45, and Samaila, 27; and Aliyu Manu, 20, with six counts of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want of jurisdiction, remanded them in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State.

Mr Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter until May 17 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Adewale Amos, told the court that Messrs Wakili, Abu, Samaila, and Manu allegedly conspired together to commit the offence.

Mr Amos, as assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Wakili and others on Oct. 20, 2015, caused the death of Akinwale Akande, 32, a police corporal while performing his lawful duty.

He alleged that on Aug. 15, 2020, at about 4 p.m. in Idi – Emi, Oyo State, Mr Wakili and others kidnapped a woman.

The police alleged that the suspects while armed with cutlasses and axe robbed her of N100, 000.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 316, 324 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

He said the offence also contravened the provisions of sections 3, 6, and punishable under section 4 (2) of the Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016 and Section 6b of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act. Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 and section (2) (a) (b) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provisions)

Mr Wakili was arrested on March 7 by men of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other local security groups.

(NAN)