Reuben Fasoranti, a Yoruba elder statesman, has reportedly stepped down as the national leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political association, Afenifere.

Mr Fasoranti’s decision was reported by Punch Newspaper, citing old age as reasons.

According to the newspaper, Mr Fasoranti, 95, named the deputy leader of the group, Ayo Adebanjo, as the acting national leader.

He said the decision became necessary as the group needs “to have an improved organisation with a more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95 I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.”

PREMIUM TIMES could not reach Mr Fasoranti as of the time of filing this report.

The nonagenarian lost his daughter in 2019 after suspected herdsmen shot and killed her along the Ondo-Ore road.

Details later…