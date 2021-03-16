ADVERTISEMENT

A Federal High Court in Ibadan has sentenced a 24-year-old drug trafficker, Sodiq Ramon, to life imprisonment for unlawfully dealing in narcotics.

Mr Ramon was convicted for being in unlawful possession of 57.2 kg of cannabis, popularly known as hemp.

In her judgment, the judge, Joyce Abdulmaleek, held that she convicted and sentenced Mr Ramon based on the evidence before her and that he was guilty as charged.

Mrs Abdulmaleek also said that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Raman was guilty of the offence.

“Certainly, drug trafficking in the Nigerian society is assuming a more worrisome dimension and if offenders are not appropriately punished, there might not be a way out of the menace.

“Imagine what would have happened if 57.2 kg had gone into the society; no doubt, the damage would be huge.

“Therefore, to serve as a warning to others, Ramon is sentenced to a maximum of life imprisonment,’’ the judge said.

She ordered the agency to destroy the narcotics found in his possession.

The Defence Counsel, J.A. Agbo, had before the court’s verdict, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing his client.

Mr Agbo stated that if the convict was given a second chance, he might be able to contribute positively to society because he would have learnt a bitter lesson.

Earlier, Raphael Himinkaiye, counsel to the NDLEA in Oyo State, told the court that the convict was arraigned on a count charge bordering on unlawful dealing in Narcotics.

Mr Himinkaiye further said the convict committed the crime on Aug. 29 2020, at Soro-Owo, Bodija area in Ibadan.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Ramon was apprehended with sacks of marijuana, an illicit weed substance weighing 57.2 kg.

The offence, he said, contravened Section 11 (C) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation 2004.

(NAN)