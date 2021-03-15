ADVERTISEMENT

A Mapo Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday dissolved a 20-year-old marriage between a transporter, Oluseyi Adegoke, and wife, Bunmi, on grounds of infidelity.

Mr Adegoke, who resides in Bembo-Apata area in Ibadan, in his petition, also accused his wife of being a threat to his life and attempting to inherit his property.

Delivering judgment, the President of the court, Ademola Odunade held that any mother who instigates children against their fathers and vice versa as Ms Bunmi did, will incur the wrath of God.

Mr Odunade consequently dissolved the union so that there might be peace.

He awarded custody of the two children to Mr Adegoke and ordered Bunmi to leave the house immediately.

In his petition, Mr Adegoke accused his wife of introducing her lover as a relative.

“I gave my wife’s lover respect deserving of an in-law. Little did I know what was going on.

“In 2017, a woman in our neighbourhood told me that Bunmi was in a romantic affair with her husband and begged me to warn my wife.

“When Bunmi realised that I had discovered her game, she abandoned my home in December 2017 with all my property.

“Three months after, she pleaded with me and begged for forgiveness. I took her back because of our two children,” he said.

He said that since her return in 2020, he had not been himself.

“I had a stroke and lost my means of sustenance while Bunmi refused to show any concern about my wellbeing.

“She locked me out of my house, claiming that the house belonged to her. My lord, Bunmi has put me in bondage and she has continuously looted my valuable property for sale,” Mr Adegoke said.

In her defence, Ms Bunmi alleged that she introduced Mr Adegoke to someone who put him in charge of income generation for their association.

“Adegoke never took care of the children and me. I have been in charge of our children’s school fees. I took care of him when he was critically ill,” Ms Bunmi said.

