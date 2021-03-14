ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested an armed robbery suspect at Ijanikin area of the state during a street robbery.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the arrested suspect is an ex-convict who was released from Kirikiri Correctional Centre in November 2020, after serving a five-year jail term.

The suspect, Taiwo Sunmonu, was arrested on Saturday by operatives attached to Ijanikin Division.

“The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Taiwo Sunmonu, m, 23, on 13th March, 2021 at 11.30pm, for armed robbery after he was released from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in November, 2020, having served five (5) year jail term.

“The suspect was arrested by the police operatives attached to Ijaninkin Division, while responding to a distress call, as the suspect and his gang members were robbing unsuspecting Lagosians at Ajayi Street, Oto Awori, Ijannikin in Lagos State. But other members of the gang escaped.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and other crimes he had participated in. After the arrest, one locally-made pistol and live ammunition were recovered from him,” Mr Adejobi said in a statement.

He said the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for diligent investigation and prosecution.

In another development, the police said “a brave victim of armed robbery attack”, George Bankole, has recovered a locally-made pistol with live cartridges from armed robbers who attacked him at Federal Cooperative Estate Ikorodu.

The victim, Mr Bankole, struggled with the armed robbers after they dispossessed him of his valuables, the police said.

“The victim informed the police that the armed men dispossed him of his mobile phones and bags before they eventually escaped. He summoned the courage to proceed to Ikorodu Division, Igbogbo, to report the incident and hand over the arms for further investigation,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Adejobi said police operatives in the area have embarked on discreet investigation into the matter with the aim of apprehending the suspects.

The Chief Superintendent of Police emphasised that the police officers in the state are ready to reduce the activities of criminals and hoodlums, through effective policing strategies.