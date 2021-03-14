ADVERTISEMENT

Some unknown gunmen have killed six members of the same family before daybreak in a community called Wasinmi, in Osun State.

The community is along the Ife/Ibadan expressway. Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen invaded the community in the midnight shooting sporadically.

The reasons for the attack and the perpetrators of the crime could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Our correspondent gathered that operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Hunters Group of Nigeria are currently in the bush in the area in search of the perpetrators.

The police public relations officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She told our correspondent that “the killing happened in a community called Wasimi and all the people killed are family members. The commissioner of police is currently in the place as I speak to you and our officers have also been deployed to the place.”

PREMIUM TIMES in the last two weeks has reported rising cases of kidnapping and killings in Osun State despite efforts by Amotekun Security Operatives to curb security challenges in the state.