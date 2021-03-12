ADVERTISEMENT

A student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Owoeye Olaoluwa, was on Friday assaulted by operatives of the institution’s security outfit for protesting over fuel hike.

Mr Olaoluwa, a 400-level law student, was assaulted by the security officials when some students of the institution stormed the university gate to express their displeasure over the transportation hike that arose as a result of fuel price increment in the country.

Several students told our correspondent that transporters in the university environment on Friday forced them to pay N70 as transportation fee for places that used to be N50. They were also mandated to pay N100 to places that used to be N70.

As a result of this, some of the students intervened, urging the transporters to stop the price increment.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that while this was going on, members of the security department of the university visited the scene and were forcefully dispersing the students.

“When the school security came, they ordered students to leave campus gate but the student-activists resisted. It was at that point they assaulted Olaoluwa. His shirt was torn and his trousers removed publicly,” Seun Alayo, one of the protesters, said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Olaoluwa and four others were being detained at the security department of the institution as of the time of filing this report.

The Chief Security Officer of the institution, Babatunde Oyatokun, did not respond to calls and text messages when contacted by our correspondent.

Also, the spokesperson of the institution, Abiodun Olanrewaju, could not be reached as his telephone numbers were not connecting.