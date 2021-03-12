Some concerned professors at the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, have appealed to the Lagos State Government to select the best and ‘first position’ candidate for the position of vice-chancellor for the institution.

The professors, who are known as, ‘Liberators’ alongside the Academic Staff Union of Universities Lagos State University Chapter (ASUU-LASU) made the plea at a news briefing on Friday in Lagos.

Adeleke Fakoya, Professor of English language, urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to select whoever comes first from the selection and interview for the position of a new vice-chancellor.

Mr Fakoya, also the coordinator of the Liberators, said they would support the best candidate that would be given the position.

“We are here today to support the progress of LASU and not in support or advocating for (sic) any candidate because we want to sustain the institution’s lofty height and even get better.

“We are happy with the last five years of the last adminstration which totally changed the narrative of LASU for good.

“We want the new vice-chancellor to take LASU to the next enviable height than the former height, and achieve a greater pride for LASU and Lagos State government.

“We will work and cooperate with the best-selected vice-chancellor and also looking forward to get a forthright, dependable and God-fearing vice-chancellor,” he said.

Mr Fakoya said they believed in the integrity of the Lagos State government and its dedicated interest to LASU.

Also, Abiodun Akinpelu, a professor and Director of the Centre for General Nigerian Studies, LASU, said ”they do not want a reversal in selecting the best candidate for vice-chancellor”.

“From the past experience in LASU, we realised that when the best and first position candidate was selected,the vice-chancellor governed and led LASU well.

“Due to that decision, today the narrative and progress of LASU changed for better academic excellence and conducive environment.

“The experiment is worthy of replicating because we saw some Nigerian universities copying the LASU model,” Mr Akinpelu said.

Ibrahim Bakare, Chairman of ASUU-LASU, also said they were not interested in who becomes the vice-chancellor, but interested in the integrity and progress of LASU.

Mr Bakare said the governor of Lagos ”should replicate what he did in other Lagos State institutions”.

“The best and first position candidate was selected or picked to become the rector of Lagos State Polytechnic(LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

“We want the new vice-chancellor to follow LASU model which has been laid down for more excellent performances.

“In the last past five years, our academic colleagues won several research grants, industries want to partner with us amongst others.

“Staff and students of LASU were encouraged with good welfare packages, conducive environment for teaching and learning and peace was restored to LASU.

“I urge the selected vice-chancellor to maintain the conducive environment for learning and academic excellence.

“Dialogue and engaging the staffs and students are part of integral of the development of the university,“ he said.

(NAN)