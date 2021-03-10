The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Foundation on Wednesday donated an 18-seater new President Hiace Bus to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, as part of efforts to help the union in its activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bus was handed over to the executive members of the Lagos NUJ led by its Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi, at the foundation’ secretariat in Ikeja.

The Director-General of the foundation, Ipoola Omisore, who presented the bus, said that people know Bola Tinubu as a philanthropist and as somebody who had done a lot in the past to relieve the pains and poverty of many.

Mr Omisore said the foundation was established to break the shackles of poverty in the society which is one of the good philosophies that Mr Tinubu had been known for over the years.

“The greatest friend of journalists is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Today, we are doing what we needed to do for the Nigeria Union of Journalists because our principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a friend of the press. He is a friend of the media.

“He has thought it fit that this foundation set up to bring succour to Nigerians starts with the media. Today, what we are doing now is to facilitate and make the job of the media easier. Lagos is the melting point for journalists in Nigeria.

“What our principal is doing today is the beginning of many great things meant for journalists in Nigeria. We are aware he will never be tired of doing good things for Nigerians.

“When the media is doing well, the country will also,’’ he said.

He added that the foundation would, through its activities, continue to strengthen the media so that it would continue to serve as the fourth estate of the realm.

He said in that capacity, journalists would be able to keep politicians on their feet for Nigerians to get the best dividends of democracy.

The foundation said Mr Tinubu would stand by the NUJ and warned the public not to maltreat journalists, saying that the media is a veritable tool for positive change in Nigeria.

Adeleye Ajayi, the chair of the Lagos State Council of the NUJ, in his response, commended the foundation for the magnanimity, generosity and support to Lagos journalists.

He said the bus would further aid the business of journalism in the state.

The NUJ chair also commended the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, for facilitating the gift of the bus following the courtesy visit paid on him recently by the council executive.

He said: “On behalf of all Lagos journalists, I want to express our sincere appreciation this afternoon for this great gift of an 18-seater bus by the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Foundation.

“This bus is coming at a time when it will be mostly needed by the members of Lagos State Council under this administration. The bus will, no doubt, assist us in the day-to-day running of the activities of the council.

“Since we assumed office on Nov. 26, 2020, the donation of this bus to us is one of the milestones the present NUJ executive has recorded.

“The donation of this bus will also boost our service as the present executive members of Lagos State Council of the NUJ are committed to achieving results.”

Mr Ajayi described Tinubu as a philanthropist and a father who knows where the shoe pinches and is willing to solve people’s problems.

He, on behalf of the union, solicited more assistance from Mr Tinubu toward completing the NUJ secretariat currently undergoing reconstruction.

“The NUJ lauds the generous gesture of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; a statesman, a nationalist, and a detribalised Nigerian.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a politician and philanthropist, has done so much for the masses of this country and that his foundation deemed it fit to donate this bus to the state council of the NUJ is highly commendable and calls for celebration.

“For this gesture, we will forever continue to appreciate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He recalled that Mr Tinubu as a former governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, transformed the state across all sectors.

Mr Ajayi also listed some of Mr Tinubu’s achievements as governor to include: improved education, good waste management system, better incentives for civil servants and improved infrastructure.

“Also, many younger politicians and businessmen and women in the country owe the success of their careers to him,” he said.

Mr Ajayi said Mr Tinubu had been able to retain mass support and love from the residents of Lagos and Nigerians as a whole due to his generosity.

“It is on record that the BAT Foundation gives out foodstuff to the needy during Sallah, Ramadan and Christmas.’’

The NUJ chairperson, who advised other notable Nigerians to emulate Mr Tinubu’s humanitarian gesture, pledged the union’s collaboration with the BAT Foundation through publicity. (NAN)