A coalition of political groups in Oyo State has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The coalition, which consists of Oyo Solidarity Front (OSF), Oyo Progressives Resolute (OPR) and Oyo Sustainable Development Movement (OSDM), made the accusation in a communique made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday.

The communique was signed by Johnson Olooto, Shina Alubankudi, Waheed Olanrewaju, Sunday Olododo, Ibrahim Arikewusola and Daud Arapaja, the chairmen and secretaries of the groups respectively.

The coalition said the governor’s attempts would be resisted by all concerned parties in Oyo APC.

“He has been rejected by his party and its leadership in the South West and he is looking for a soft landing, he should move further than the APC. He has always claimed to be popular,” the group said.

“He should stake his popularity in any of the other political parties in the country, not in APC where he has elevated his attack on party leadership to a state policy.”

They noted in the communique that the governor could not be trusted because he betrayed all those who worked for him to emerge as governor.

“Was it not the same Gov. Makinde that said there was Corona Virus in APC at one of his party’s rallies? Was he not the same governor who harassed members of the progressives in the State and has continued to do so?

“So why does he think it is the same party that should offer him a soft landing?”

The coalition said that anyone who cannot be trusted would find it difficult to get a berth in APC.

They accused Mr Makinde of abandoning political structures and leaders who helped him into power.

“All the people that helped him to power are no longer with him. Former Gov. Ayodele Fayose was the person that handed over the PDP flag to him as party flag bearer, today he is at loggerheads with his benefactor.

“His antics have left his party more divided and many have deserted him. He would be an albatross on the neck of APC in Oyo State and we will resist his attempt at joining our party”.

‘APC luring Makinde’

In reaction to the allegations, Mr Makinde, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said he is not surprised that APC is luring Mr Makinde “due to the unprecedented achievements the governor has recorded in a very short time”.

“As a close watcher of the GSM magic, so to say, one cannot be surprised that the APC in Oyo State is really envious of the great attainments of Governor Makinde. Every sector you turn to, he has something positive to show.

“However, rather than claim that Makinde wants to defect to the APC, the truth the APC elements should tell the world is that their party is attempting to lure the performing governor in order to avert a woeful performance against him in 2023.

“Contrary to the claims of the APC members that the governor has been soft against criticisms by its members, Governor Makinde has not bothered to respond to their baseless criticisms in recent times but has chosen to remain focused on service delivery.

“We also completely reject the claims that his desire to join the APC informed the “soft approach” to the farmers/herders’ crisis.

“Rather, the governor has remained on the side of the law and has always insisted that criminals, whichever tribe they belong, are our enemies and they must be fished out without undue ethnic profiling.

“So, the best thing the APC could come up with right now is to imagine a Makinde as a standard-bearer so he could serve as a surreptitious redemption for the years of locust the party had inflicted on the people.”