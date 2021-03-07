ADVERTISEMENT

Two travellers have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Saturday evening at Wasinmi area, along Ife-Ibadan expressway in Osun State.

This was confirmed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola.

This latest abduction is coming four days after seven travellers were kidnapped at Ibokun-Osogbo road in the state.

Speaking on the latest kidnap, Mrs Opalola said the victims were heading towards Ikire area when they were captured.

She said the police have deployed personnel to the scene of the incident and three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

“Consequent upon the incident of 6th March 2021 around 7:00pm, where a gang of criminals/hoodlums intercepted and attacked a Toyota Previa commercial Bus with Reg. Ondo KTP 331 RG plying Ibadan/Akure expressway by Egbu Village Ikire, in which unsuspecting commuters were eventually dispossessed of their valuables and the driver and one other abducted; the Police in prompt response, engaged the criminals in firefight which led to the arrest of three (3) suspects, and the rescue of other commuters safely to Ikire Police Division. The arrested suspects are making useful statements.

“Sequel to this report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode immediately combined a strong reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, Local hunters, and Vigilantes with the Police teams on ground, to embark on search/rescue operation; combing the bush for the two missing persons, and possible arrest of all other fleeing criminals.

“He further reiterates his resolve that, all forms of criminal incendiary will be checkmated in all nook and crannies. He Also warns criminals to have a rethink, as the Command has declared total war on unscrupulous elements.

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police enjoined members of the public to support, co-operate, and collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing us with creditable and prompt information”, the police spokesperson said.